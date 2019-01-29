 Edwards Defends St. Louis Police Department As Two More Officers Face Criminal Charges | St. Louis Public Radio

Edwards Defends St. Louis Police Department As Two More Officers Face Criminal Charges

By Jan 29, 2019

St. Louis’ public safety director has offered a vigorous defense of his police department following charges against two more officers Tuesday and criticism from the St. Louis prosecutor in another case.

“There is not a social pattern of dysfunctionality in the St. Louis police department,” Jimmie Edwards said Tuesday at a news conference. “We have an excellent police department. We ask them to go out and do a very difficult job every single day. And you know what? Most of them do it well.”

Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards defends the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday against charges that officers are obstructing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's investigation in the death of Katlyn Alix.
Credit Andrew Field | St. Louis Public Radio

Edwards was responding in part to criticism from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner about the way investigators are handling the death of Katlyn Alix. The 24-year-old officer was shot and killed by an on-duty officer Jan. 24 in what the department called a Russian Roulette-style game. That officer, Nathaniel Hendren, 29, faces felony involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal-action charges.

In a letter dated Monday, Gardner raised concerns that investigators collected urine samples from and did Breathalyzer tests on Hendren and his partner in a way that means the evidence can only be used in an internal investigation, not a criminal case. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling known as Garrity v. New Jersey says statements officers are compelled to make to keep their jobs cannot be used in criminal cases, because the officers could not exercise their right to remain silent.

“This is a serious problem in objective investigative tactics,” Gardner wrote. “The police department understood that we wanted blood samples for the purpose of the criminal investigation. Taking these tests under the cover of Garrity appears as an obstructionist tactic to prevent us from understanding the state of these officers during the commission of this alleged crime.”

Edwards sharply refuted Gardner’s charge.

“To suggest that an officer is engaging in any obstruction of justice is ludicrous,” Edwards said.

It’s up to the investigators, not prosecutors, to process the scene, he added. “You cannot conflict the job of the prosecutor and the police, and we have to make sure that we understand that.”

Edwards’ comments came after Gardner’s office announced that two officers had been charged in connection with an April 2018 shooting that occurred while they were off duty and at a bar in south St. Louis. They are the sixth and seventh officers to face criminal allegations in the last two months. In addition to Hendren, four officers were indicted federally in November for their actions during protests in 2017.

“It’s important that we aren’t alarmist here,” Edwards said. “I'm looking at the behavior of police officers that occurred three years ago, four years ago, five years ago, and it’s unfortunate for me that all of these things culminate in this particular week.”

The St. Louis Police Officers Association blasted Gardner’s decision to charge the officers in the south city bar shooting, calling it an abuse of her power designed to distract from her own problems, which include questions about her conduct in the prosecution of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Jimmie Edwards
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Katlyn Alix
Kim Gardner
St. Louis police officers charged with excessive force during Stockley protest arrest

By & Nov 29, 2018
Police officers line up on Washington Ave. in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 28, 2018 as people protest against the Stockley verdict and against mass arrests during a protest the previous week.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 7:15 p.m. with comments from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner — Four St. Louis police officers were indicted on federal charges Thursday in connection with the assault of an undercover officer during protests related to the Jason Stockley court ruling in 2017.

The four St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers named in the indictment are Dustin Boone, 35, Bailey Colletta, 25, Randy Hays, 31, and Christopher Myers, 27. All have been suspended without pay.

Surveillance and Secrets: Are St. Louis Police Following Their Own Rules?

By Rebecca Rivas Jan 24, 2019
A six-month joint-investigation by the St. Louis American and Type Investigations revealed that the center is operating under a privacy policy that the city acknowledged to community leaders was essentially a rough draft.
St. Louis American

In a dimly lit room that resembles a college lecture hall, some five St. Louis police officers stare at a wall of screens.

They watch through cameras perched on stop lights or lamp posts as people cross intersections or convene at parks. Using controls at their computers, the officers can zoom in to identify people’s faces more than a block away from the cameras.

In this room, the officers monitor about 600 surveillance cameras citywide, as well as license plate reader cameras, sensors that can detect and locate gunfire, and three surveillance trailers that move throughout the city.

St. Louis Police Officer Charged In Death Of Fellow Officer

By Jan 24, 2019
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Katlyn Alix, shown here in a January 2017 photo, was killed by a fellow officer Jan. 24, 2019 in what police say was an accidental shooting.
Provided | St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Updated 5:45 p.m. Friday with charges filed — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been charged with two felonies in the Thursday shooting death of another officer.

Nathaniel R. Hendren, 29, faces involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges in the killing of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix. The incident happened early Thursday morning at Hendren’s apartment in the 700 block of Dover Place in the Carondelet neighborhood.