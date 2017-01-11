Effort resumes to get the Delta Queen cruising again

By 8 seconds ago

Legislation that would enable the owners of the Delta Queen to return the historic steamboat to cruise service on the Mississippi River has been reintroduced by Missouri’s U.S. senators.

Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Roy Blunt say they are continuing their bipartisan effort to reinstate an exemption for the Delta Queen that was first made by Congress in 1966. The exemption would allow the wooden Delta Queen to cruise once again, even though it does meet requirements that passenger vessels be made of noncombustible material if they are carrying 50 or more passengers on overnight excursions.

Financing to renovate the steamboat hinges upon its ability to return to cruise service, says Cornel Martin, president of the Delta Queen Steamboat Company, which bought the boat in 2012.

Martin says his company has funding sources in place for the nearly $10 million that it will to cost to renovate the steamboat before it can cruise inland waterways once more.

“The investors and the financial institutions interested in funding the project need for her to be able to cruise again in order for her to support that funding,’’ he said. “So, it’s all based on whether Congress will allow her to cruise again.’’

The company intends to operate the Delta Queen from Kimmswick, Mo., where it has established a restaurant and office.

For now, the steamboat is in dry dock in Houma, La.

The Delta Queen is in dry dock in Houma, La.
Credit Photo provided by Delta Queen Steamboat Company

“Once the legislation is approved by Congress and signed into law we can see the vessel cruising again within eight months,’’ Martin said. “We’re looking forward to that and hope it comes soon.”

The exemption was renewed nine times, Martin said. A previous ownership group allowed it to expire in 2008 when the steamboat was out of service. From 2009 to 2014, the Delta Queen was operated as a dockside hotel in Chattanooga, Tenn.  

On Tuesday, the senators reintroduced the bill, which had been approved by the commerce committee last session.

In a press release, the senators said the Delta Queen would create more than 100 jobs and bring in millions in economic growth and tourism revenue.

“I’m determined to bring the Delta Queen home to the St. Louis region where she belongs so Missourians and tourists in ports up and down the river will be able to experience the long and rich history of this steamboat,” McCaskill said in the release.

Blunt called the Delta Queen a national treasure.

“Expanding the Delta Queen’s operations will create jobs, support economic growth, and allow more Americans to experience a taste of history along the Mississippi,” he said.

The senators noted that the Delta Queen is fully compliant with all other Coast Guard safety regulations. The proposed legislation would require the owners to annually modify at least 10 percent of the wooden portions of the vessel’s superstructure to comply with federal safety law requirements.

Follow Mary on Twitter: @MaryDLeonard

Tags: 
Delta Queen
Mississippi River
Kimmswick
Goldenrod Showboat
Top Stories

Related Content

Federal grants aim to boost container shipping on Mississippi River

By Dec 5, 2016
Hazy photo of the Mississippi River with a tugboat and the Gateway Arch in the distance.
Paul Sableman |Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Department of Transportation is funding efforts to increase container-on-barge traffic along the Mississippi River. 

Federal and local officials on Monday announced six Marine Highway Grants, including two aimed at boosting freight at the Port of St. Louis and America’s Central Port in Granite City.

Increasing containers on the nation’s inland waterways will be necessary to meet increasing demand over the next 30 years, said U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administrator Paul “Chip” Jaenichen.

New Mississippi River website is expected to boost tourism

By Oct 20, 2016

Local community leaders say a new website devoted to the Mississippi River will boost tourism up and down the river.

They gathered Wednesday at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton to celebrate the launch of the Mississippi River Geotourism MapGuide, a website that highlights river towns, attractions and businesses. The project, which took more than two years to complete, is a partnership between National Geographic Maps, the National Park Service, the Army Corps of Engineers and regional organizations like the Mississippi River Connections Collaborative and the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation.

Goldenrod Showboat avoids the salvage yard again, and preservationists have a new plan

By Sep 20, 2016
The historic Goldenrod Showboat is currently docked near Kampsville, Ill.
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Six months after a preservation group bid the Goldenrod Showboat a final farewell, the St. Louis landmark has again avoided the salvage yard, and there's a new plan to disassemble and rebuild the historic vessel on land.

The nonprofit Historic Riverboat Preservation Association had been working to buy the Goldenrod from the owners of the dock where it has been moored on the Illinois River. Volunteers with the group gave up on that effort after the century-old showboat was damaged by flooding in 2015, and they expected that the Goldenrod would be scrapped or burned.