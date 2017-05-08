Empowering women of color in St. Louis

Women of color will make up the majority of the female population in the United States by 2050 and yet they often face disproportionate barriers in the workplace, healthcare, educational attainment and other areas of life.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll speak with two women trying to change that, ahead of a panel in late May that will continue the conversation on the subject. Lorie Jackson is the founder and president of Mosaic Ceiling, a non-profit dedicated to empowering women of color. Nicole Roach is the associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Webster University.

Related Event

What: Breaking Down Barriers and Empowering Women of Color

When: Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lee Auditorium at the Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri

More information.

