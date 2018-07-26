Entertainer, St. Louis native Jenifer Lewis gets candid about bipolar disorder, career

She’s been dubbed the “Mother of Black Hollywood” for playing a number of maternal characters in film and on TV screens for more than two decades. From “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Poetic Justice” to “Cast Away” and more recently “Black-ish,” Jenifer Lewis has made herself a well-known name in American households.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with the St. Louis native about her career highlights that have led to the release of “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.”

“I gave my entire heart and soul,” Lewis said about writing the book. “I have never known how to half-ass do anything. I do it with 2,000 percent, now mind you, that could’ve bounced off the bipolar mania, but some parts of that, it worked for me.”

Lewis, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 32, spoke candidly about dealing with the illness throughout her career.

“After four Broadway shows, 492 episodic television shows, and 58 or 68 movies I’ve done, my greatest achievement is not only my daughter, but … I went and took care of myself,” Lewis said. “I stayed in therapy for 17 years, twice a week.”

With plans to visit her alma mater Webster University this Saturday, Lewis said, “This is why I’m coming home to St. Louis: to say thank you. It was my high school teachers and my college professors who took me by the hand in those days in St. Louis and they saw something special, and they nurtured me, and they loved me.”

Listen to the full conversation:

Related Event

What: Jenifer Lewis in St. Louis

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018

Where: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, MO 63319)

