Entertainer, St. Louis native Jenifer Lewis to make hometown appearance

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

She’s been dubbed the “Mother of Black Hollywood” for playing a number of maternal characters in film and on TV screens for more than two decades. From “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Poetic Justice” to “Cast Away” and more recently “Black-ish,” Jenifer Lewis has made herself a well-known name in American households.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with Lewis about her career highlights that have led to the release of a book, “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.” The two will also discuss Lewis’ homecoming Saturday and what it means to her as a native of St. Louis.

What: Jenifer Lewis in St. Louis

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018

Where: Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, MO 63319)

