 EPA plans to conduct further testing for radioactive waste at West Lake Landfill | St. Louis Public Radio

EPA plans to conduct further testing for radioactive waste at West Lake Landfill

By 1 minute ago
  • This radiation warning sign is one of many posted on the chain link fence surrounding part of the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, Mo.
    This radiation warning sign is one of many posted on the chain link fence surrounding part of the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, Mo.
    File photo | Sarah Skiold-Hanlin | St. Louis Public Radio

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to conduct further testing for radioactive contamination at the West Lake Landfill Superfund site in Bridgeton. 

Albert Kelly, senior adviser to EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and the head of the agency's Superfund Task Force, made the announcement at a forum late Thursday, where members of the community voiced concerns about the landfill. Kelly said he expects the sampling to occur within the next 90 days in the western part of the site, a portion that agency officials often refer to as "Operating Unit 2."

The announcement came as good news to area residents, who have long worried that that contamination has damaged their health.

EPA officials say they are confident that they know the extent of radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill. Based on aerial photographs and other data that has tracked the movement of the waste, the EPA had previously stated that it would not conduct more testing. But Kelly said Thursday that the EPA is willing to do so to ensure that it has enough information to allay residents' fears.

"We think it's very doubtful that you're going to find other radioactive places," he said. "But if in fact that will put to rest the concern that people have, then we're going to do that." 

People in the community who have complained that the contamination could be connected to local cases of cancer and autoimmune disease have insisted that federal officials perform more tests. 

"This is a huge win for the community," said Dawn Chapman, co-founder of the Just Moms STL activist group.  "We've only been asking for five years."

She also said that Kelly's visit to Bridgeton made her feel optimistic that federal officials are moving towards a solution for the site. 
 

Albert Kelly, head of the EPA's Superfund Task Force, and acting EPA Region 7 administrator Cathy Stepp listened to community members on Thursday night about their concerns regarding the West Lake Landfill Superfund site.
Credit Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

"I think we're closer to a remedy that we've ever been. And there's something about this guy that makes me believe him," Chapman said. 

The West Lake Landfill has been on the EPA's National Priorities List since 1990. The World War II-era radioactive waste underneath it sits approximately 600 feet from a smoldering fire under the adjacent Bridgeton Landfill. 

"This has been 27 years and how many people have been damaged [by] the inaction in years past?" Kelly said. "We're going to stop that so we don't have another generation of people who have health issues over this and we're going to do our very, very best to get this as clean as a whistle."

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Tags: 
West Lake landfill
Bridgeton Landfill
Superfund
Environmental Protection Agency
Albert Kelly
Top Stories

Related Content

EPA to test areas in Bridgeton for radioactive contamination

By Nov 17, 2016
Married couple Michael and Robbin Dailey sit in their home in Spanish Village. They allege that the radioactive contamination found on their property came from the West Lake Landfill.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to test areas in Bridgeton for radioactive contamination.

Federal officials are responding to allegations made by residents near the West Lake Landfill. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday against against landfill owner Republic Services, Michael and Robbin Dailey claimed contamination from the Superfund site was found in their home.

According to a letter from an EPA lawyer, the agency plans to sample dust and soils at the home and other areas in Bridgeton.

EPA officials have previously said there is no evidence that radioactive material has migrated away from the site.

Two years after first complaints, Missouri files suit against owner of Bridgeton landfill

By Mar 27, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: For residential neighbors long distressed over the smelly – and firey – Bridgeton landfill, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster’s announcement that the state has filed suit against the landfill’s operator offered hope that the worst may be over.

But minutes later, Assistant Attorney General Jessica Blome inadvertently dispelled that notion by acknowledging short-term pain may come before any long-term gain.

Environmentalists demand state officials monitor radioactive waste in Bridgeton Landfill stormwater

By Oct 12, 2017
Gas extraction wells on the Bridgeton Landfill in summer 2016.
File Photo |Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Residents and environmental activists expressed concerns at a public hearing Wednesday night that the state's pending stormwater permit for the Bridgeton Landfill does not require monitoring for radioactive waste. 

The Bridgeton Landfill sits above an underground smoldering fire, located about 600 feet from the World War II-era radioactive waste that's under the West Lake Landfill Superfund site. Concerns about radioactive contamination in stormwater rose over the summer, when the Missouri Department of Natural Resources released a report showing levels of alpha particles in runoff at Bridgeton Landfill that exceeded drinking water standards after heavy rains in late April. Alpha particles are a type of radiation that does not pierce the skin and must be ingested to damage human health.