EPA's new coal-ash rule could weaken oversight of waste sites

  • An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
    Environmentalists say that the newly amended federal coal-ash rule will loosen oversight of coal-ash ponds and landfills and threaten water quality and human health.
    Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

The Environmental Protection Agency has changed its regulations to give states more authority over how utilities should dispose and monitor pollution from toxic waste generated by coal-fired power plants. Environmental advocates in Missouri and Illinois warn that the newly revised rule will not do enough to protect water quality and human health.

The amendments, approved Tuesday by acting EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, lowered standards for several chemicals, such as lead, that are found in coal-ash waste. It also extends the deadline for utilities to close its coal-ash ponds and allows state officials to oversee and stop groundwater monitoring at coal-ash waste sites.

Environmental groups protested the change, arguing on the grounds that only engineers with qualified technical backgrounds to understand such sites should have that responsibility.

“State officials aren’t always professional engineers, and they can often be political appointees, and that means that you don’t have an engineer making decisions — you have someone who might be making decisions for political reasons,” said Andrew Rehn, water resources engineer at Prairie Rivers Network in Illinois.

The federal agency will continue to finalize parts of the coal-ash rule that it had established in 2015, which required Missouri to monitor its decades-old coal-ash ponds for the first time. In a press release issued Wednesday, the agency mentioned that the new changes would save about $30 million annually in regulatory costs.

“These amendments provide states and utilities much-needed flexibility in the management of coal ash while ensuring human health and the environment are protected,” Wheeler said. “Our actions mark a significant departure from the one-size-fits-all policies of the past and save tens of millions of dollars in regulatory costs.”

Missouri and Illinois are still drafting their own coal ash regulations.

“Having a federal rule that guarantees protection is really important, so as that federal rule backslides, what we can expect in Illinois also backslides,” said Rehn, the water resources engineer.

Coal ash contains a variety of chemicals that are known to cause harm to human health. Activists were disappointed to find that the revised rule did not include boron on its list of contaminants that regulators should monitor. Boron is a signature chemical of coal-ash waste that can damage human organs if it’s ingested in excessive quantities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For EPA to say, ‘If you find boron, that’s not an indication that action needs to be taken,’ is alarming,” said Andrew Knott, a Missouri Sierra Club campaign representative.

There are about three dozen coal-ash ponds in Missouri. More than a third belong to Ameren Missouri, which announced earlier this year that it plans to close all of its ponds by 2022.

The new changes to the federal rule aren’t likely to affect the company’s pond closure plans, said Craig Giessman, water-quality manager at Ameren Missouri. However, company officials are still reviewing the amendments.

Will Missouri's new coal pollution regulations hold utilities accountable?

By Jun 8, 2018
An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Just before former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned, he signed a bill to regulate coal-ash waste, a toxic byproduct of coal-fired power plants.

Coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, contains a number of heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, that are known to cause cancer. While some of the waste does become recycled, Ameren Missouri and other utilities dispose coal ash into landfills and ponds.

Coal ash regulations too weak and could be getting weaker, environmentalists say

By Apr 24, 2018
The Missouri Sierra Club and its supporters gathered in front of Ameren Missouri's headquarters in St. Louis in April 2018 to protest against proposed regulations that could weaken oversight of coal ash waste.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

As environmentalists voiced concerns in Washington about possible changes to the Environmental Protection Agency's rules on disposing coal ash waste, some in Missouri chose to express their opposition by staging a protest at a major utility corporation's doorstep. 

The Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club gathered a small band of supporters Tuesday at Ameren Missouri's headquarters in St. Louis. They held large signs that showed images of Ameren's four power plants in Missouri and listed details about the toxic heavy metals that coal ash contains, such as arsenic.

Ameren Missouri announced recently that it plans to close all of its coal ash ponds by 2022. However, activists want the regulators to address the contamination the ponds have already caused and are unhappy that Ameren has chosen to close its ponds by leaving them in place.

Ameren Missouri plans to close all coal ash ponds but will leave the waste in place

By Feb 15, 2018
An active coal-ash pond at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County in February 2018.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Over the next five years, Ameren Missouri plans to close the ponds it uses to dump the byproduct of its coal-fired power plants.

The company has 15 ponds among its four power plants. Ameren closed two out of the nine ponds at the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis County earlier this year. Coal-fired power plants have traditionally used water to handle coal ash, but recent advances in technology are allowing utilities such as Ameren to use dry systems instead.