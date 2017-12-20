 EPA's plan to clean up Missouri's lakes may not be strong enough to prevent pollution | St. Louis Public Radio

EPA's plan to clean up Missouri's lakes may not be strong enough to prevent pollution

  • An aerial view of Lake of the Ozarks.
    The Environmental Protection Agency has put forth its own proposal to clean up Missouri's largest lakes but environmentalists say it's just as weak as the state's plan.
    Courtesy Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau

The Environmental Protection Agency has released its proposal for tackling polluted runoff in Missouri's largest lakes.

But environmentalists say the EPA's plan, like the state's plan that was released in October, is not strong enough to address pollution. 

Missouri does not set limits for nitrogen and phosphorus, nutrients that can cause fish kills and create dead zones in excessive quantities. A Clean Water Act settlement last year required the EPA to devise a rule to regulate nutrient pollution in Missouri's lakes by Dec. 15, unless the Missouri Department of Natural Resources filed its own proposal by that date. The state failed to submit a plan by the deadline. 

The EPA posted two potential plans online this week, one that it would advocate for and the other that mirrors the state's proposal. Both plans monitor levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and chlorophyll, a substance that's produced when there's a high amount of nutrients. When any of them surpass a particular threshold, then regulators will measure dissolved oxygen levels, fish kills and other consequences of nutrient pollution.

"It's unclear at this point whether or not [the EPA's plan] would be more protective or not," said Peter Goode, an environmental scientist at Washington University's Interdisciplinary Environmental Law Clinic. 

For example, Goode said, under the EPA's proposal the threshold for nitrogen and phosphorus is higher than the state's in the Ozark region, but the EPA's threshold for chlorophyll is lower in the same region. The federal plan aims to protect aquatic life, recreational use and drinking water, while the state's plan only aims to protect aquatic life. However, Goode pointed out that the EPA plan doesn't adequately describe how it will achieve that through numeric limits.

"They both take approaches that seem to focus on whether or not there is an actual water quality problem that exists," he said. "Neither one of them really take an approach that says we're trying to prevent water from getting bad." 

Overabundant nutrients are often caused by sewage discharges, and pesticides and fertilizer that run off of farm fields and urban stormwater.  About a quarter of Missouri's lakes that are at least 10 acres are impaired. 

Missouri DNR officials prefer their approach, as it considers a "larger set of Missouri lake data and peer-reviewed literature to establish its criteria," said John Hoke, chief of the department's watershed protection section. He considered the EPA's plan to be "more restrictive" and "would lead to issues of attainment in many of our state's lakes without associated environmental benefits." 

The EPA plans to take public comments on the two proposals on Feb. 7 and 8. The Missouri Clean Water Commission will also be meeting on Jan. 4 to vote on adopting the state's plan. 

Related Content

Environmentalists demand tougher laws to address runoff in Missouri's large lakes

By Dec 5, 2017
An aerial view of Lake of the Ozarks.
Missouri will soon adopt new regulations to clean up the state’s 150 large lakes and reservoirs.

But environmentalists contend the state’s plan won’t be strong enough to address pollution caused by harmful nutrients.

Missouri currently does not set limits on nitrogen and phosphorus. A combination of agricultural runoff, stormwater runoff, sewage treatment plant discharges and other sources can cause an excessive amount of the nutrients to enter lakes, rivers and streams. Nutrient pollution can render bodies of water unsuitable for drinking and recreation, cause fish kills, and drag down oxygen levels to create “dead zones,” similar to the one that exists in the Gulf of Mexico. 

EPA to propose nutrient pollution rules next year to settle lawsuit

By Dec 8, 2016
A dead zone with sediment from the Mississippi River carries fertilizer to the Gulf of Mexico.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

This story was updated to clarify how the EPA would proceed. 

The Environmental Protection Agency will  propose regulations on nutrient pollution by mid-December 2017 to settle a lawsuit filed by an environmental group in U.S. District Court. 

The Missouri Coalition for the Environment filed a lawsuit against the EPA in February for not adequately addressing the issue of nutrient pollution through the Clean Water Act. The EPA has agreed to propose rules by next year, unless the agency approves criteria submitted by the state before the deadline. 

Nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients enter waterways through fertilizer runoff and sewage treatment plant discharges. An overabundance of such nutrients have caused fish kills, harmful algal blooms and dead zones along the Mississippi River.

Environmentalists call on EPA to force states to limit fertilizer runoff into waterways

By Nov 26, 2016
A dead zone with sediment from the Mississippi River carries fertilizer to the Gulf of Mexico.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Environmental advocates are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to manage nutrient pollution from states that border the Mississippi River. 

The Mississippi River Collaborative, a group of environmental policy experts, recently released a new report that describes how the 10 states along the river are not making progress in reducing the amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus that eventually make its way down to the Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone. 