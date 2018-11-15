Eric Schmitt highlights his family as he prepares to become Missouri's attorney general

As he prepares to change jobs, state Treasurer Eric Schmitt talked to St. Louis Public Radio’s Jo Mannies about two of the major influences on his life:

His Jesuit education at DeSmet High School and St. Louis University Law School.

His son, Stephen, who has autism and several health issues.

Schmitt says he was at the Jesuit-run White House Retreat, in south St. Louis County, last Sunday when he got the call from Gov. Mike Parson to tell him he had been chosen to be Missouri’s next attorney general.

In January, Schmitt will replace fellow Republican Josh Hawley, who will become Missouri’s new U.S. senator. Hawley defeated Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill on Nov. 6.

Schmitt had campaigned vigorously with Hawley during the final weeks of the campaign. He also had been honorary chairman of a Republican SuperPAC, Missouri Rising Action, that had been set up to help Hawley.

Here's the complete interview:

Schmitt said his son, now 14, has taught him compassion and the importance of fighting “for the most vulnerable.” His Jesuit education, Schmitt adds, helped instill similar values.

“I believe in listening,’’ Schmitt said, adding he plans to travel around the state to meet with local prosecutors and discuss their needs.

