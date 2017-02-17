Euphrates Institute opens a chapter in St. Louis to promote empathetic discourse

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Steve Potter was joined by Janessa Gans Wilder, the founder and CEO of Euphrates Institute.

She’ll discuss the organization’s mission to promote peace through understanding and about the group’s new St. Louis-based chapter.

Related Event

What: Turn the "Other" Into a Brother

When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: First Congregational Church of Webster Groves United Church of Christ

More information.

