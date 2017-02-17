Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Euphrates Institute opens a chapter in St. Louis to promote empathetic discourse

By 2 hours ago
  • Jessica Gans Wilder, the founder and CEO of Euphrates Institute, joined St. Louis on the Air on Friday.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Steve Potter was joined by Janessa Gans Wilder, the founder and CEO of Euphrates Institute.

She’ll discuss the organization’s mission to promote peace through understanding and about the group’s new St. Louis-based chapter.

Related Event

What: Turn the "Other" Into a Brother
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: First Congregational Church of Webster Groves United Church of Christ
More information.

