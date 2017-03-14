Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

An extended conversation with the Lebanese photographer visiting towns in America named Lebanon

By 2 minutes ago
  • Lebanon, Ill. Mayor Rich Wilken presented Lebanese photographer Fadi BouKaram with a key to the city.
    Lebanon, Ill. Mayor Rich Wilken presented Lebanese photographer Fadi BouKaram with a key to the city.
    Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As you may have heard featured earlier today on “Morning Edition,” Fadi BouKaram, a photographer from the Middle Eastern country of Lebanon, is on a unique journey throughout America.

BouKaram is traveling in an RV and is attempting to visit all of the communities in the United States named after his homeland.

St. Louis on the Air producer Alex Heuer talked with BouKaram in his RV and this extended conversation that was featured on the program.

The conversation includes an update of what happened to BouKaram at the end of his trip including the story of how his RV was stolen.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Fadi BouKaram
Lebanon
Lebanon USA
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Lebanese photographer's RV trip to U.S. towns named Lebanon brakes for Metro East stop

By 6 hours ago
Lebanese photographer Fadi BouKaram is traveling across the U.S. visiting every town that shares the name of homeland. Here he is pictured in front of his 21-foot RV.
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

Fadi BouKaram, a photographer from the Middle Eastern country of Lebanon, is on a mission in the United States. He’s attempting to visit all of the 40-plus communities in the U.S. that share the name of his homeland.

He acquired an RV and began the five-month trip on Oct. 15, 2016. The first Lebanon he visited in the United States was in Oregon.