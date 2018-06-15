Fans, friends, family and teammates remember 'Red' Schoendienst

One of the most beloved members of the St. Louis Cardinals' organization was rememberd Friday as a humble man who loved baseball and his family. Albert "Red" Schoendienst has been laid to rest. The baseball Hall of Famer died June 6. He was 95.

Many inside a packed Cathedral Basilica shared their thoughts, emotions, and stories about a man who spent roughly seven decades with the Cardinals.

"He was the man," said Cardinals announcer Mike Shannon.

"He was a great friend, mentor, adviser, hunter, fisherman, leader, baseball great and, most of all, a family man."

Schoendienst was born Feb. 2, 1923 in Germantown, Illinois. He broke into the Major Leagues in 1945 to fill a roster spot when fellow Cardinals' great Stan Musial was serving in the Army.

Schoendienst had a lengthy playing career before becoming a manager and a front office executive. He was elected to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1987 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989. He was a member of the inaugural Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. The Cardinals retired his number 2 in 1996.

Some St. Louis Cardinals fans called St. Louis Public Radio to share their memories of the late Red Schoendienst.

Bill DeWitt Jr., the team's chairman, said Schoendienst's talents extended beyond the baseball diamond.

"Of course, Red excelled at everything he did," DeWitt told those gathered for Friday's funeral.

"He was just a superb athlete. In fact, he played on the Budweiser national bowling team one year."

The Cardinal legend's daughter, Colleen Schoendienst, also spoke during the service, describing her father as a man who enjoyed making eggs for his family before heading to the ballpark.

"Our breakfast conversations were around the day's baseball game, our friends and school," she said.

"We had a loving, happy home full of music, laughter and, of course, baseball."

She wrapped up her remarks with an emotional message to her father.

"Your greatness wasn't just on the playing field. It was that you were a decent man. We will miss you. Always love you," she said.

"And, Dad, you are the best."

