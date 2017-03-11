As fear of deportation rises, undocumented St. Louisans make arrangements for their children

  • Rita, an undocumented woman living in St. Louis, fills out a Power of Attorney with the help of a volunteer attorney and interpreter at a workshop organized by immigrant advocacy groups in south St. Louis Mach 11, 2017.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio

In response to high anxiety among St. Louis immigrants living in the United States without authorization, a Catholic charity and two immigrant advocate groups have organized a series of legal workshops.

Some workshops teach immigrants their rights in case of arrest; others help participants set up Powers of Attorney.

“There is a huge amount of fear in the community after the new administration has come in, and with executive orders that have come down. People are wondering, ‘What’s going to happen to me?’ They feel they are at an increased risk of deportation, and I can’t tell them that they’re not,” said Meredith Rataj, site director for St. Francis Community Services’ Southside Center, which focuses on immigrant outreach.

On Saturday, more than 20 volunteer attorneys helped run a Power of Attorney workshop at the Southside Center. The document authorizes a person to make legal decisions on someone else’s behalf if incapacitated, or, in this instance, detained or deported.

“There’s not a lot we can do to remove the systemic things that are happening that cause that fear [of deportation], so at least we can help them to have the peace of mind to know that if were something to happen to them, they know what’s going to happen to their children. They know what’s going to happen to their home, to their car, to their bank account,” said Rataj.

A workshop participant named Rita gave her Power of Attorney to her brother and sister-in-law, her first choice to take care of her 12-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

Rita said she’s relieved to know that if she were to be deported her children would be taken care of, but she hopes to never need to legal document.

“Never. I’m a mother and I love my kids,” she said.

St. Louis Public Radio isn’t using Rita's last name because she is afraid of being identified and deported.

Rita said she wanted to have the paperwork so she could have an answer when her children asked what would happen to them if she and her husband, who is also undocumented, were detained.

Reducing children’s fears is one reason why St. Francis Community Services is hosting the workshops, said Amy Diemer, the managing attorney for the agency’s Catholic Legal Assistance Ministry.

Diemer said many families have some family members with legal status, and others who are undocumented.

“A lot of children in those mixed status families have expressed anxiety and fear that they will come home and their parents will be gone,” Diemer said. “And obviously parents are very worried, if that does happen, how can they protect their children?”

The Power of Attorney helps answer that question. Diemer described it as a safety net that reduces some of the unknowns — while parents can’t know whether they will be deported, they can know what will happen to their children if they are.

“If the parents are troubled and have a lot of anxiety, then that trickles down to the children. And so if we can give the parent some kind of comfort then hopefully this will alleviate some kind of trauma for the children,” Diemer said.

Rataj said so far the workshops organized by St. Francis Community Services, the Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project  (MICA Project) and Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates (MIRA) have averaged 80 to 100 participants per workshop.

“The numbers keep growing every time,” Rataj said. “They typically have to turn away 20 to 30 families that walk in because we just don’t have the amount of attorneys and the time to see them all.”

The next workshop is currently scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at St. Joseph Parish in Farmington.

Immigration
St. Francis Community Services
MIRA
Undocumented Immigrants
Could St. Louis become a sanctuary city? We discuss where trend stands across the country

By Mar 7, 2017
Alan Greenblatt, a reporter with Governing Magazine, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss President Trump's relationships with U.S. cities.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

In January, the term “sanctuary city” came back into the spotlight after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would punish local governments that don't comply with federal immigration enforcement. No cities or counties in St. Louis are currently considered sanctuary areas, but some immigration advocates have called for St. Louis to join the ranks of Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and New York in noncompliance with the feds.

After new federal rules, St. Louis immigration lawyers say clients fear fast-track deportations

By Feb 21, 2017
Protesters gathered in downtown Clayton in February 2017 to show soldarity with immigrants and refugees following the announcement of President Trump's executive orders.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The Department of Homeland Security’s latest announcement on the Trump administration’s immigration policies have alarmed local immigrants and their advocates.

In two memos released Tuesday, the department expanded the scope of immigration raids, undermined sanctuary areas and called on local law enforcement to help with federal immigration enforcement.

St. Louis immigration lawyer Jim Hacking said his office phone lines have been busy since the announcement, with clients unsure of how to move forward.

“People are really and utterly freaked out,” he said. “They’re wondering if they should carry their papers on them, they’re wondering what they should do, they want to have a lawyer on speed dial. Frankly, people are scared.”

Between state and national policy, undocumented students brace for uncertain future

By Jan 19, 2017
Areli Muñoz Reyes, who is enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, attends St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

For the past two years Missouri legislators in Jefferson City have sent a strong message to undocumented students in the region: you can go to college in Missouri, but we won’t make it easy.

That's what it looks like, at least, to Areli Muñoz Reyes a student  St. Louis Community College at Forest Park who started in the fall of 2015. Already worried about what will happen to undocumented students under the administration of Donald Trump, she’s also facing steep tuition rates without the state-funded scholarship she worked hard for.

Physicians worry Trump’s immigration policies could worsen doctor shortages

By Mar 7, 2017
Dr. Bahar Bastani poses for a portrait at Saint Louis University Hospital on March 2, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In 1984, Dr. Bahar Bastani knew he had to leave Iran.

During Iran's cultural revolution, religious leaders closed universities and threatened academics. Bastani, then a professor of medicine in Tehran, realized he had become “unhireable” in that political climate.

“I was religious, I was doing prayers, but I could not tolerate the hardship the government was putting on people,” said Bastani, now a kidney specialist who works at Saint Louis University Hospital.