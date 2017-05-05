Federal judge: Parts of Missouri’s campaign finance law unconstitutional; $2600 donor limit stays

Parts of Missouri’s new campaign finance law is unconstitutional, but the $2,600 individual donor limit will stick, according to a ruling issued Friday by Senior District Judge Ortrie Smith of the Western District of Missouri.

But in striking down a provision in the law that banned committee-to-committee transfers, it’s opened up the ability to raise an unlimited amount of money through a local political action committee and transfer that cash to a different PAC. In effect, that will make campaign money harder to track and makes it easier for candidates to get around the individual donor limit.

Todd Graves, one of the chief lawyers challenging the amendment and chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, predicted Friday that more federal and state lawsuits will soon be filed over Amendment 2.

Amendment 2 has been the target of lawsuits by activists in both parties since it was approved Nov. 8 by almost 70 percent of voters. Donations have been limited to $2,600 per donor per election for all statewide candidates and officeholders, Missouri legislators and elected judges.

“A constitutional amendment is a whole package. And when it’s been piecemealed so it is just swiss cheese, there are legitimate questions as to whether the citizens would have voted for that if they had an opportunity," Graves told St. Louis Public Radio, which appeared to be the first media outlet to report the ruling.

Graves, the former U.S. Attorney for Missouri’s Western District, emphasized that he was involved in the court fight over Amendment 2 before he took on that political post.

The law's limits don’t affect those seeking or holding local offices, which is why it didn’t affect this spring’s contest for a new St. Louis mayor. Donations to political parties are capped at $25,000 per election.

Several lawsuits that were combined challenged different aspects of the amendment, notably who can donate and who cannot. For example, Amendment 2 has barred direct donations from corporations and labor unions, but most are allowed to set up PACs that then could contribute to candidates.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum contributed.

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies