‘Feisty’ reflections on a storied career in PR with longtime FleishmanHillard VP Joe Finnigan

For 35 years, Joe Finnigan spent time at the top of the FleishmanHillard food chain, handling such prestigious and controversial accounts as Anheuser-Busch in the 1970s and 80s and growing the public relations firm to national prominence.

In his recent memoir, “Feisty: Chronicles & Confessions of an Old PR Warhorse,” Finnigan shares what it was like as a VP and senior partner at the St. Louis-based company.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Finnigan joined host Don Marsh to elaborate on his time in PR and share some of the juicy stories he details in the book:

Joe Finnigan, a longtime FleishmanHillard VP, reflects on his years in the public relations business, particularly working the Anheuser-Busch account, with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.