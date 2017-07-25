 ‘Feisty’ reflections on a storied career in PR with longtime FleishmanHillard VP Joe Finnigan | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

‘Feisty’ reflections on a storied career in PR with longtime FleishmanHillard VP Joe Finnigan

By 22 hours ago
  • Joe Finnigan, a former longtime VP at FleishmanHillard, discusses the ins and outs of his time as
    Joe Finnigan, a former longtime VP at FleishmanHillard, discusses the ins and outs of his time as "an old PR warhorse," including work with Anheuser-Busch.
    Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

For 35 years, Joe Finnigan spent time at the top of the FleishmanHillard food chain, handling such prestigious and controversial accounts as Anheuser-Busch in the 1970s and 80s and growing the public relations firm to national prominence.

In his recent memoir, “Feisty: Chronicles & Confessions of an Old PR Warhorse,” Finnigan shares what it was like as a VP and senior partner at the St. Louis-based company.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Finnigan joined host Don Marsh to elaborate on his time in PR and share some of the juicy stories he details in the book:

