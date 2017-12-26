From feral cats to the Women’s March, our 10 most-read news stories of 2017

In the last week of 2017, St. Louis Public Radio is looking back at more than 1,500 stories that the newsroom covered over the past 12 months.

It was a year of big changes: a new president, a new governor and a new mayor in St. Louis. Our reporters reflected on those transitions and explored how national news was relevant to the St. Louis region.

Our readers certainly don’t have tunnel vision: The stories they shared covered science, legislature, race, the death penalty, and mental health. Readers saw our reporters follow unions as they mobilized to block a state law, travel to the southern Illinois towns at the Dakota Access Pipeline’s conclusion, and observe the Stockley protests that unsettled the region.

1. Unions plan to turn in 300K signatures, likely putting Missouri’s ‘right-to-work’ law in limbo

Missouri’s right-to-work law was ultimately suspended after unions met their signature goal.

2. Monsanto and growers groups sue California over adding warning labels to glyphosate herbicides

Monsanto is petitioning California to remove glyphosate from a list of chemicals that could cause cancer.

3. Women's March on St. Louis faces tough conversations on race and inclusion

Critics said that the event’s organizers, who were mostly white and cisgender, sidelined women of color and transgender women.

4. Missouri executes Mark Christeson for 1998 triple slayings

At the beginning of the year, Missouri carried out its first execution since May of 2016.

5. SLU's medical school removes dean lauded for preventing student depression

After Dr. Stuart Slavin made curriculum changes to prevent student suicide, the accreditation agency for medical schools put the university on probation. Slavin was let go.

6. End of the line: We visit the Southern Illinois towns where the Dakota Access Pipeline ends

The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline ends about 75 miles east of St. Louis. Learn more about the towns nearby.

7. Missouri House committee passes amended version of Senate abortion bill

The Missouri House amended the Senate proposal to further increase abortion restrictions.

8. Judge acquits ex-St. Louis officer Stockley of murder in 2011 shooting

A judge's decision to find former St. Louis officer Jason Stockley, who is white, not guilty of murder in teh 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, precipitated dozens of protests across the region, during which police were accused of excessive force. A federal judge instructed St. Louis police to change their conduct.

9. Communities turn to volunteers to help manage and control population of feral cats

Millions of cats live in outdoor colonies throughout the U.S. To control the feral cat population in St. Louis, the city relies on residents to help feed and care for cat colonies.

10. St. Louis mayor-elect plucks leader of two post-Ferguson policy-related groups

Mayor Lyda Krewson pulled Nicole Hudson from Forward Through Ferguson to lead racial equity and priority initiatives.

