Ferguson-Florissant school board candidates weigh in on voting rights case

  • Clockwise from left: Incumbents Rob Chabot and Donna Thurman, along with first-time candidates Jessica Ponder, Donna Dameron and Roger Hines, are running for the Ferguson-Florissant school board on April 4, 2017.
    Ferguson-Florissant School District

The Ferguson-Florissant school board election Tuesday will use a voting system a federal judge ruled unconstitutional last year.

The judge ruled that method unfair to African-Americans and ordered the district to implement cumulative voting, which allows for as many votes to be cast as there are seats up for election. Those votes may all be cast for the same candidate or may be spread around as a voter sees fit.

But because the district appealed, this year’s election is still operating under the old at-large system. That means, with five candidates running for three open board seats, residents will cast one vote for each of the three candidates they like.

Six of the seven current school board members voted to appeal the judge's ruling in December, including both incumbents on the upcoming ballot, Donna Thurman and Rob Chabot.

“When you look at the make-up of the current board, right now we have four Caucasians and three African-Americans. That is what the statistical analysis shows the make-up of our board should be,” Chabot said.

“My children, who are Caucasian, go to McClure, and there it’s 85 percent African-American. So race has never bothered me,” Chabot added. “What I look for more is the quality of the leadership. If my child is in a classroom, no matter what race they are, no matter if they’re male or female, what I want is to make sure that that teacher is a high-qualified, high-quality teacher. It’s the same thing for the principal, the superintendent and even school board members.”

Chabot, who was in office when the school board controversially placed then-district superintendent Art McCoy on leave, said he is running again because he likes the direction the district is going in, with strong finances and improved academics.

Jessica Ponder, who is running for office for the first time, also supports the current board’s decision to appeal to keep at-large voting.

“I just would like to see the board members and the people who filed the suit come to some middle ground here. What they were fighting for it seems that they have achieved,” Ponder said. “They wanted more diversity on the board, and in my opinion the board is currently very diverse.”

The three candidates elected Tuesday will join two white members and two black members on the Ferguson-Florissant school board.

Ponder, who is white, said she hopes her experience working as a reading specialist at Riverview Gardens shows that she is “going to fight for every kid in her community.”

She said she wants to be on the school board to help encourage young families to stay in the district.

The final two candidates running for the board are Roger Hines and Donna Dameron. Both ran unsuccessful campaigns to join the school board last year. Neither candidate responded to interview requests.

But whether Hines and Dameron support the appeal or not, a majority of the current candidates do. And that means regardless who wins Tuesday, the way the next election is held will most likely be decided in court.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille.

Ferguson-Florissant School District
Appeals court denies ACLU's request in Ferguson-Florissant voting rights appeal

By & Jan 5, 2017
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 7:01 p.m. Jan. 05 with response from the court — Ferguson-Florissant's April school board elections will operate under its old at-large system. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the NAACP's request to switch to the cumulative voting method a federal judge ordered earlier in the voting rights case. 

Ferguson-Florissant school board appealing changes in election process

By Dec 12, 2016
Patrick Henry Elementary School in St. Louis.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

One day before filing for the spring election begins, the Ferguson-Florissant school board announced Monday that it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling changing how board members in the district are elected.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel last month ordered that members of the board of the north St. Louis County district should be elected with cumulative voting, in an effort to achieve racial balance. He said that the current system of electing all board members at large “is legally unacceptable.”

Court orders cumulative voting in Ferguson-Florissant School Board elections

By & Nov 21, 2016
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Nov. 22 with comments from plaintiff Willis Johnson. — A federal judge has ordered the Ferguson-Florissant School District to vote for its board members using cumulative voting.

Judge Rodney Sippel's order, filed Monday, closes a nearly 2-year-old civil rights challenge to the way the district has run school board elections. Sippel ruled in August that the old method of selecting candidates in at-large elections violated the federal Voting Rights Act, and halted the April 2017 school board elections until a solution could be found.

Ferguson-Florissant School District opposes all proposed alternatives in voting rights case

By Oct 19, 2016
Voting booths
File photo | Rachel Heidenry | St. Louis Beacon

The Ferguson-Florissant School District wants a federal judge to approve an election system he ruled unconstitutional in August because it diluted the power of black voters.

Despite that ruling, Ferguson-Florissant attorney Cindy Ormsby said there’s still a possibility that the judge will decide the original at-large system is best.

Plaintiffs in Ferguson-Florissant voting rights case want cumulative voting

By Sep 29, 2016
Ferguson resident Shirlissa Pruitt asks about keeping more resources in her part of the school district at a town hall meeting on Thursday. Sept. 22, 2016.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Sept. 29 with the plaintiff’s choice — The American Civil Liberties Union and the Missouri NAACP are asking the judge in their ongoing voting rights case to consider changing Ferguson-Florissant School Board elections to a cumulative voting system.

Cumulative voting allows a voter to cast multiple votes for the same candidate. For instance, if three slots on the school board are open but a voter only likes one candidate, he or she can cast up to three votes for the same candidate.