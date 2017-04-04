 Ferguson's federal consent decree among those AG Sessions wants to review | St. Louis Public Radio

Ferguson's federal consent decree among those AG Sessions wants to review

  • U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks to law enforcement officials. (03/31/17)
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a review of all federal consent decrees.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Ferguson officials say they have not been notified by federal authorities about a potential review of the city's agreement with the U.S. Justice Department involving local police and municipal court reforms.

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered all consent decrees to be reviewed, including agreements in Ferguson, Baltimore and Chicago.

Ferguson City Manager De'Carlon Seewood told St. Louis Public Radio on Tuesday morning that the city hasn't been contacted by the Justice Department.

The city entered into a consent decree following the August 2014 death of Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by a white officer who is no longer with the department. Under the 133-page decree, Ferguson must make major changes to how its police department is trained and operates.

Sessions has directed the deputy attorney general and associate attorney general to review all Justice Department activities, including, "existing or contemplated consent decrees." He said he wants to make sure they follow principles in several areas such as recruiting and making sure local agencies receiving federal funding follow grant conditions and federal laws.

The New York Times reports that the agreements likely cannot be undone without going through the courts.

Consent decrees, 14 in total, were part of an effort by the Obama administration to build better relationships between police departments and their local communities. The consent decree in Baltimore is an agreement in principle. A U.S. District Court is slated to take public comment about the proposal this week, but the Justice Department is seeking a delay in moving forward with that agreement.

