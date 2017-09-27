 The first St. Louis city and county-wide literacy initiative launches tomorrow | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

The first St. Louis city and county-wide literacy initiative launches tomorrow

By 10 hours ago
  • LIndsey Noblott and Lisa Greening joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss a new St. Louis-wide literacy initiative launching this week.
    LIndsey Noblott and Lisa Greening joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss a new St. Louis-wide literacy initiative launching this week.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Tomorrow, the first-ever St. Louis city and county-wide literacy initiative launches. The program is a collaboration between Ready Readers and the St. Louis Regional Early Childhood Council and it is called “Turn the Page STL.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, two organizers behind the effort joined host Don Marsh to discuss the initiative, what it will accomplish and how it will do so. Lisa Greening is the executive director of Ready Readers and Lindsey Noblott is the director of the St. Louis Regional Early Childhood Council.

“One, we have a plethora of amazing organizations here that work with young children,” Greening said. “It is important to start reading with your children on day one. Their minds are full and ready. Think about this: you can learn any language when you’re born. What if you don’t hear any language? By the time you’re five, 95 percent of your language is formed and it is almost impossible to go backwards.”

Greening said there are 15 organizations in the St. Louis area working on this early childhood literacy effort. She wanted to bring those organizations together to help families start at the beginning and to aid early childhood centers.

“We can do this as a community, just as they do in most other communities around the United States,” Greening said.

Noblott said the initiative will coalesce organizations in one room, create calls to action to increase early literacy.

Listen as they discuss the state of literacy and what they hope the initiative will achieve here:

Related Event

What: Turn the Page STL Announcement
When: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
Where: Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112
More information.
 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Literacy
Reading
Books
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Author Sherman Alexie on race, protest, the country’s violent legacy ahead of BookFest St. Louis

By Sep 22, 2017
Sherman Alexie, a Spokane-Coeur d'Alene-American novelist, short story writer, poet, and keynote speaker of BookFest St. Louis joined St. Louis on the Air on Friday.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Sherman Alexie, acclaimed novelist, memoirist, poet and filmmaker, joined St. Louis on the Air on Friday. The author is keynoting the inaugural BookFest St. Louis, which will take place in the Central West End this weekend.

Alexie is also in the midst of promoting his recent memoir, “You Don't Have to Say You Love Me,” which was published earlier this year.

Join St. Louis on the Air for a live recording: Nick Pistor discusses ‘Shooting Lincoln’ on Sept. 27

By Sep 22, 2017
Nick Pistor will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh for a live recording at Left Bank Books on Sept. 27, discussing his book "Shooting Lincoln."
Left Bank Books

Join St. Louis on the Air for a live recording on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Left Bank Books in the Central West End. Host Don Marsh will be joined in discussion by former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Nick Pistor, who recently published “Shooting Lincoln: Mathew Brady, Alexander Gardner, and the Race to Photograph the Story of the Century.

Chatting with Margaret Atwood, author of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and St. Louis Literary Award winner

By Sep 19, 2017
Author Margaret Atwood will recieve this year's St. Louis Literary Award on Tuesday, September 19.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, iconic author Margaret Atwood joined the program to discuss her career and legacy with contributing host Steve Potter.