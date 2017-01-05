A fond farewell to St. Louis Public Radio staffers retiring this week: Dale Singer and Donna Korando

Politics Editor Donna Korando and Education Reporter Dale Singer have made a mark on the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom, but they’ve also led storied journalistic careers in St. Louis at outlets like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the St. Louis Beacon.

As of Friday, both Korando and Singer will leave St. Louis Public Radio for the next adventure: retirement.

“It is time to open another door and see what’s there,” Korando said. “It’s been almost a half a century, not quite, and I’m ready to get out and do something else. First, I’m just going to rest for three months. This election took a lot out of me.”

Both Korando and Singer are ready to spend some time with kids, and Singer with grandkids, who’ve moved across the country.

“It’s been a really good career in a nice field to be in, but I feel it is time: you can only be on deadline for 45 years,” Singer said.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh looked back on the careers of the two as well as discussed the state of journalism and media literacy in 2017:

One thing is for sure, they’ll be missed by the local journalism community:

It's a sad day for the @stlpublicradio newsroom. It's been an honor to work so closely with journalists of such high caliber. https://t.co/N9n4UymFiC — Camille Phillips (@cmpcamille) January 5, 2017

Their immeasurable St. Louis knowledge and outstanding journalistic sensibilities will be missed @stlpublicradio! https://t.co/qSZFRG8tYH — Bill Raack (@billraack) January 5, 2017

@STLonAir Thanks to Donna Korando & Dale Singer for decades at Post-Dispatch & helping make St. Louis Public Radio among best in the U.S. — Dick Fleming (@Dick_Fleming) January 5, 2017

Getting schooled on #medialiteracy by @DonnaKorando and @Dalesinger on @STLonAir Gong to miss these great colleagues — Shula Neuman (@shuneu) January 5, 2017

