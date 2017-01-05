Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

A fond farewell to St. Louis Public Radio staffers retiring this week: Dale Singer and Donna Korando

By 1 hour ago
St. Louis on the Air
  • St. Louis Public Radio's Donna Korando and Dale Singer have led storied journalism careers in St. Louis. On Friday, they retire.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Politics Editor Donna Korando and Education Reporter Dale Singer have made a mark on the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom, but they’ve also led storied journalistic careers in St. Louis at outlets like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the St. Louis Beacon.

As of Friday, both Korando and Singer will leave St. Louis Public Radio for the next adventure: retirement.

“It is time to open another door and see what’s there,” Korando said. “It’s been almost a half a century, not quite, and I’m ready to get out and do something else. First, I’m just going to rest for three months. This election took a lot out of me.”

Both Korando and Singer are ready to spend some time with kids, and Singer with grandkids, who’ve moved across the country.

“It’s been a really good career in a nice field to be in, but I feel it is time: you can only be on deadline for 45 years,” Singer said.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh looked back on the careers of the two as well as discussed the state of journalism and media literacy in 2017:

One thing is for sure, they’ll be missed by the local journalism community:

