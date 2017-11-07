Former International Space Station commander writes about his experiences in space

None of former International Space Station commander Scott Kelly’s life experiences would have happened had he not read Tom Wolfe’s “The Right Stuff.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with Kelly about his new memoir, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery,” and a new PBS film, "Beyond a Year in Space."

“It wasn’t an easy path; endurance was required,” Kelly said. “But by sticking with it and working really hard, I was able to achieve what I dreamed at as an 18-year-old kid.”

In his book, Kelly details his missions and experiences on the International Space Station – like his dreams, body changes and working with people of different nationalities.

“Any conflict that we may have on Earth does not translate into conflict in space,” he said. “We’re crew mates, we’re friends and we rely on each other, literally for our lives and that transcends any Earthly problems we may have.”

Throughout his career, Kelly took multiple long-duration trips to space. On Jan. 8, 2011, during one of his trips, he received an unfortunate call.

While he still had two months left in space, he found out his twin brother’s wife, Congress-woman Gabrielle Giffords, had been shot.

“That’s the worst part about being in space for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t worry as much about my own personal safety as I did for the safety of my kids and loved ones.”

Kelly is currently on his book tour. But come January, he said it’ll be time to look for new challenges and hobbies.

Listen below to hear Kelly describe his space adventures:

Host Don Marsh talks to astronaut Scott Kelly about his experiences on the International Space Station.

Related Events:

What: Scott Kelly Discussion

When: November 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: St. Louis University High School Performance Arts Center, 4970 Oakland Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

What: PBS Film "Beyond a Year in Space"

When: November 15, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. & November 16, 2017 at 2:00 a.m.

Where: Nine PBS

