Former military commander Mladic's genocide verdict hits home in St. Louis’ Bosnian community

The guilty verdict on Wednesday of genocide and other war crimes against Ratko Mladic is reverberating throughout the world and particularly, within the Bosnian community in St. Louis.

About 70,000 Bosnians live in the St. Louis area. That’s the largest concentration of Bosnians anywhere in the world outside of Bosnia.

Mladic, 74, was a Bosnian Serb military commander who is blamed for orchestrating the murder of thousands of ethnic Muslims. Specifically, Mladic, known as the “butcher of Bosnia,” will be remembered for the murder of more than 7,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995.

A three-judge panel at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague ruled that Mladic was guilty of genocide, five counts of crimes against humanity and four counts of violations of the laws or customs of war.

The guilty verdict comes one year after the tribunal found former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic guilty of genocide for crimes from 1992 – 1995.

“It’s a mixed reaction,” said Nadim Ramic, a Bosnian refugee who came to the United States in 1999 after originally fleeing to Germany in 1992. “Obviously, I am glad that it’s over, that he has been found guilty of most charges. I’m also a bit disappointed that it took this long.”

Indeed, the guilty verdict comes more than 20 years after the crimes took place.

“He’s finally brought to justice but there can never be justice in cases like this,” said Ramic, a south St. Louis attorney who lives in Affton.

Join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh at noon today as he talks with two other Bosnia-natives in St. Louis:

Nihad (Nick) Sinanovic, a Bosnian refugee and owner of Vega Transport, a national trucking company based in St. Louis

Ajlina Karamehic-Muratovic, a Bosnian immigrant and Saint Louis University professor who studies the mental health and overall wellbeing of Bosnians in St. Louis

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.