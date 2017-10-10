 Four considerations to make when crafting your St. Louis bucket list, from local author Amanda Doyle | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Four considerations to make when crafting your St. Louis bucket list, from local author Amanda Doyle

By 4 hours ago
  • Amanda Doyle, author of
    Amanda Doyle, author of "100 Things To Do In St. Louis Before You Die."
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis is the kind of city you can live in all your life and still uncover hidden gems in neighborhoods you’ve never before visited.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, local author Amanda Doyle helped us uncover some of those gems as she discussed her book “100 Things to Do in St. Louis Before You Die.”

In 2013, when the first edition of the book was published, the way it was formatted was the first of its kind. Now, there are over 70 such books in locales across the country, written by local authors.

"This book wasn't intended to be a template but it happened to be such a great local asset that readers enjoyed," Doyle said. "I know a lot of people who love where they live. Good writing is important, but more important is an enthusiasm for your city."

Doyle said she does not intend for this book to be a "best-of" but rather her take on great things to do, based on many conversations she's had about St. Louis. She also has several book signing events coming up, which you can find here

Here are some of the top things Doyle highlighted from her book:

1. Explore the state's natural offerings within reach of St. Louis.

"There's an amazing amount of natural variety around here," Doyle said. "You don't have to go to far to get to mountains, river, marshes. I don't think a lot of people think 'St. Louis has an amazing environment,' but we do."

2.  Take in St. Louis festivities during the off-peak seasons.

"There's a tendency to hole up once it gets a little chilly,"Doyle said. "But there's a lot to do here in the fall and winter months. The Loop Ice Carnival, for example, is a great way to get out of the house, get the blood flowing, see amazing performances and have fun in the Delmar Loop. One of my favorite things to do in the fall is go on the Wabash Frisco and Pacific Railroad, which is a small-gage railroad near Glencoe, Missouri.  There's a working steam railroad, you sit on, go onto the Meramec River into the woods and you return. It is charming."

3. Get off-the-beaten-path when it comes to museums.

"One of them is called the HealthWorks! Kids Museum. behind the Science Center off of Oakland and Macklind. It is a revisioning of what used to be the Delta Dental Works Museum on the Landing. They've imported the big mouth that shows kids how to have proper dental hygiene, but it shows kids how to have a healthy whole body too."

4. Check out the wealth of African-American history offerings in St. Louis.

"As a white person in St. Louis, I was not that familiar with places that have been African American institutions for a long time. I recommend people go to the Annie Malone Mayday Parade. It is such a slice of what life is like in St. Louis and it has such great tradition behind it. ... One of the places in the book is the Griot Museum of African-American History. It is a treasure trove of information about the history of African-Americans in St. Louis and around the world."

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Books
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Bestselling author Dan Brown, of 'The Da Vinci Code,' discusses his latest work

By Oct 2, 2017

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, world-renowned author Dan Brown, most famous for “The Da Vinci Code,” joined host Don Marsh to discuss his most recent novel, “Origin.”

The book, featuring the famous character Robert Langdon again, will be released on Oct. 3 and centers heavily on new technology. 

Author Sherman Alexie on race, protest, the country’s violent legacy ahead of BookFest St. Louis

By Sep 22, 2017
Sherman Alexie, a Spokane-Coeur d'Alene-American novelist, short story writer, poet, and keynote speaker of BookFest St. Louis joined St. Louis on the Air on Friday.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Sherman Alexie, acclaimed novelist, memoirist, poet and filmmaker, joined St. Louis on the Air on Friday. The author is keynoting the inaugural BookFest St. Louis, which will take place in the Central West End this weekend.

Alexie is also in the midst of promoting his recent memoir, “You Don't Have to Say You Love Me,” which was published earlier this year.

The first St. Louis city and county-wide literacy initiative launches tomorrow

By Sep 27, 2017
LIndsey Noblott and Lisa Greening joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss a new St. Louis-wide literacy initiative launching this week.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Tomorrow, the first-ever St. Louis city and county-wide literacy initiative launches. The program is a collaboration between Ready Readers and the St. Louis Regional Early Childhood Council and it is called “Turn the Page STL.”

Nick Pistor discusses new book ‘Shooting Lincoln,' detailing photography during the Civil War

By Oct 5, 2017
Author Nick Pistor and St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh discuss "Shooting Lincoln" at Left Bank Books on Sept. 27.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

The men who took the most memorable photographs during the Civil War are the subject of local author Nick Pistor’s newest book, “Shooting Lincoln: Mathew Brady, Alexander Gardner, and the Race to Photograph the Story of the Century.”

At a special St. Louis on the Air event last week at Left Bank Books in the Central West End, host Don Marsh talked with Pistor, who is a former reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.