Franks secures $6 million for youth summer jobs in Missouri budget

  • State Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr., a Democrat from St. Louis
A freshman Democratic lawmaker from St. Louis has his first major victory: persuading the Republican-controlled Missouri House to restore funding for a jobs program that Gov. Eric Greitens wants to cut entirely.

 

The amendment sponsored by Bruce Franks would put $6 million toward the state’s youth summer jobs program in St. Louis and Kansas City.

"They come from the highest crime areas, who are the most at risk," Franks said. "That's 2,700 youths off the streets, doing something productive, and following this comprehensive approach."

 

GOP House leaders and Franks found the money in another social services program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, which doesn't need as much funding next year because of a drop in cases.

 

He also said he wants to see the youth summer jobs program expanded to rural areas of Missouri soon.

 

"Disenfranchisement doesn't have a color, but it does have a class," Franks said. "Most of that time that class is poor, and poverty doesn't know color."

 

During floor debate earlier this week, Franks told his House colleagues that the program does a lot more than just provide jobs for kids: "They got so many other aspects, they got life coaches, they got mentors."

 

The Republican chair of the House budget committee, Scott Fitzpatrick of Shell Knob, urged everyone to support Frank's budget amendment, which passed unanimously on a voice vote.

 

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay also praised Franks.

 

"Losing that money would be devastating to a lot of families and a lot of young people who have been relying on those kind of opportunities in the summer and who may not have any place else to turn, particularly in our more distressed neighborhoods in the city of St. Louis," Slay said.

It’s not clear whether the funding measure will make it through the Missouri Senate, which must approve the budget before it can be sent to the governor for his approval or rejection.

 

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Bruce Franks
Missouri budget

Rep. Bruce Franks will not pursue write-in candidacy for St. Louis mayor

By Mar 10, 2017
This is Franks' first time running for office.
File photo by Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

(Updated with statement from Tishaura Jones)

State Rep. Bruce Franks will not run for St. Louis mayor.

Franks, a St. Louis Democrat, currently holds office as the State Representative for the 78th District of Missouri. On Thursday, he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was making the necessary moves to become a write-in mayoral candidate in the April 4 general election. That would have put him on a collision course with Alderman Lyda Krewson, who narrowly won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for mayor.

But, on Friday morning, Franks then told St. Louis Public Radio he was reversing course and will not be pursuing the mayor’s office. He said he was concerned Republican Gov. Eric Greitens would leave the 78th House District seat vacant until 2018 if he prevailed.

Secretary Ashcroft pushes public awareness for new voter ID law

By Mar 6, 2017
Three men stand at a podium with microphones at St. Louis City Hall.
Joseph Leahy | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft kicked off a media campaign in the marbled rotunda of St. Louis City Hall on Monday to inform the public about Missouri's new voter ID law, which takes effect June 1.

The law that voters gave legislators the constitutional authority to enact in November will require any voter who can’t show a valid photo ID to either provide supplemental documents and their signature or cast a provisional ballot. The first election to be affected takes place Aug. 8.

On the Trail: A peek inside a political reporter's notebook

By Jan 22, 2017
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers his first State of the State address last week in Jefferson City.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

In just three weeks, Missouri saw the installation of a GOP legislative supermajority, the inauguration of Republican statewide officials and Gov. Eric Greitens’ first State of the State address. These ceremonies came as Missouri’s political leaders appear ready to pass seismic policy changes  – and deal with a worsening budget situation.

As is customary when I spent time at Missouri’s beautiful Capitol, I pulled together some odds and ends to provide a bit more context about the big-ticket items on the state’s legislative and executive radar.