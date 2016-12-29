Friday: 2016 marks the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa and St. Louis groups are marking the occasion

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This year’s celebration of Kwanzaa marks the 50th anniversary of the holiday, which was first celebrated from Dec. 26, 1966 to Jan. 1, 1967. The first specifically African-American/Pan-African holiday of its kind, Maulana Karenga created the holiday to help African Americans and people of African descent across the world celebrate, connect and learn about African cultural heritage.

In St. Louis, many people are observing the week-long holiday and several groups are organizing community meetings and celebrations to mark the days of Kwanzaa. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from three people about the holiday.

Guests

Dionne Ferguson: A member of Delta Sigma Theta and one of the organizers of the Saint Louis Art Museum Kwanzaa Celebration.

Ni-Ammun Onyemachi: An engineer with Boeing who is affiliated with the Progressive Emporium and Education Center.

Njoki Redding: An early childhood teacher with the St. Louis Public Schools who is affiliated with the Progressive Emporium and Education Center.

Related Events

What: Kwanzaa 50th Commemoration

When: December 30, 2016 at 6 p.m.

Where: Progressive Emporium and Education Center, 1108 North Sarah Ave, St. Louis, 63113

More information.

What: Kwanzaa Celebration: Masks and Masquerade

When: January 1, 2017 from 12-4 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park

More information.

