Friday: Alex Ihnen, creator of popular nextSTL website, prepares to leave St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Alex Ihnen, photographed in June 2016 at St. Louis Public Radio.
Credit Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Alex Ihnen, the creator of the popular development, transportation and design website nextSTL.com, will soon move to Cincinnati with his family as his wife begins a residency in pediatric neurology.

Ihnen started the website in 2008, steadily gaining followers and a reputation as a go-to source for development news in the region. Recently, Ihnen held a Kickstarter and exceeded a $20,000 fundraising goal to redesign the website, update branding and contribute to the sustainability of the business.

What’s next for the site? Developer Jason Deem will become the site’s publisher and owner, and we’ll hear more from Ihnen about what comes next both for him and the blog on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air with host Don Marsh.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

