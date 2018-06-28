Friday: America’s birthday party returns to the Gateway Arch

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Fair St. Louis is bringing fireworks and free music back to the Gateway Arch next week. After intermittently being held at Forest Park for four years due to construction, the $380-million renovations on the Arch and the surrounding park are complete just in time for this year’s Fourth of July festivities.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with James Boldt, the general chairman of Fair St. Louis 2018, about the celebration and its downtown return.

Have a question or comment about Fair St. Louis’s return to the Arch? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) or an email (talk@stlpublicradio.org).

