Friday: Amid upcoming elections, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones discusses Prop P opposition

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss opposition to Proposition P — a ballot measure that would boost St. Louis' sales tax by a half cent to fund increased public safety efforts.

Joining him for the discussion will be St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, an opponent of Proposition P.

As St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann reported, opponents believe there is enough money within the budget to fund the raises without a tax increase.

We are also talking with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson about her support of Prop P.

