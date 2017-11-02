 Friday: Amid upcoming elections, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones discusses Prop P opposition | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Amid upcoming elections, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones discusses Prop P opposition

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss opposition to Proposition P — a ballot measure that would boost St. Louis' sales tax by a half cent to fund increased public safety efforts.

Joining him for the discussion will be St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, an opponent of Proposition P.

As St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann reported, opponents believe there is enough money within the budget to fund the raises without a tax increase.

We are also talking with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson about her support of Prop P.

Do you have questions for Treasurer Tishaura Jones? Send us an email with your response at talk@stlpublicradio.org or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

Prop P

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson about her support for Proposition P – a ballot measure that would boost St. Louis' sales tax by a half cent to fund increased public safety efforts.

St. Louis voters will decide next Tuesday whether to boost the sales tax a half cent to fund raises for police and firefighters.
Voters in St. Louis will go to the polls next week to decide whether to give the city’s police officers and firefighters a raise by boosting the city’s sales tax by a half-cent.

Proposition P is the second sales tax on the ballot in six months. Approval would push the rate to nearly 12 percent in some parts of the city. And the current climate around policing in St. Louis is making the measure a tough sell.