Friday: Award-winning journalist Farai Chideya, former News & Notes host on NPR, comes to St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Farai Chideya, the former host of NPR’s News & Notes, is an award-winning journalist who has worked for CNN, ABC, and most recently FiveThirtyEight. She’s covered every election since 1996 and written several books including a title in 2016, “The Episodic Career: How to Thrive at Work in the Age of Disruption.”

Most recently, she was named a fellow at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, where she will study race and media coverage of the 2016 election.

On Friday, Chideya will join St. Louis on the Air ahead of a scheduled talk at UMSL’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Monday. At the event, she will be joined by KMOV reporter Justin Andrews, Brian Owens and the Deacons of Soul, and several theatrical performances.

What: University of Missouri-St. Louis Presents the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance "Dr. King’s Dream and Legacy Are for Everyone, How Will We End the Fear, Hatred, Violence and Silence?"

When: Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: University of Missouri-St. Louis, Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63121

