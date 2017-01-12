Related Program: 
Friday: Award-winning journalist Farai Chideya, former News & Notes host on NPR, comes to St. Louis

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Farai Chideya, an award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's News & Notes, joins St. Louis on the Air on Friday.
Credit Farai Chideya

Farai Chideya, the former host of NPR’s News & Notes, is an award-winning journalist who has worked for CNN, ABC, and most recently FiveThirtyEight. She’s covered every election since 1996 and written several books including a title in 2016, “The Episodic Career: How to Thrive at Work in the Age of Disruption.”

Most recently, she was named a fellow at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, where she will study race and media coverage of the 2016 election.

On Friday, Chideya will join St. Louis on the Air ahead of a scheduled talk at UMSL’s  Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on Monday. At the event, she will be joined by KMOV reporter Justin Andrews, Brian Owens and the Deacons of Soul, and several theatrical performances.

Related Event

What: University of Missouri-St. Louis Presents the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Observance "Dr. King’s Dream and Legacy Are for Everyone, How Will We End the Fear, Hatred, Violence and Silence?"

When: Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: University of Missouri-St. Louis, Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63121

More information.

St. Louis sixth grader Tyrell Survillion reflects on Martin Luther King’s 'I Have a Dream' speech

By Jan 18, 2016
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

As we reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this Martin Luther King Day, sixth grader Tyrell Survillion finds new personal meaning in King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Survillion is a student at Cote Brilliant Elementary School in north St. Louis and a participant in Mentor St. Louis, a program of the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club. His essay is titled “Keep the Dream Alive” and was written when asked to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King’s speech.
 

Betsey Bruce, the first female television journalist reporting hard news in St. Louis, retires

By Dec 20, 2016
Betsey Bruce is retiring after a 46 year career in journalism, reporting at several outlets in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Newscaster Betsey Bruce is believed to be the first woman in St. Louis assigned to daily hard news reporting on television. She’s been a professional journalist for 46 years. Last Friday, she began her retirement.

“I haven’t slept in yet,” Bruce told St. Louis on the Air host and former colleague Don Marsh. “I’ve been warned I should not make any real commitments for the first six months.”

Although she ended her career at KTVI (Channel 2), she started her career at KMOV (Channel 4) in 1970. In 2008, she was elected to the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

Visiting Pakistani journalists reflect on journalism in their country, impressions of the U.S.

By Oct 5, 2016
Kashif Kamal and Nigar Khurram, two visiting Pakistani journalists, discussed journalism and their impressions of the U.S. on St. Louis on the Air.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

A group of 10 broadcast journalists from Pakistan is visiting the United States on a sponsored trip from the U.S. State Department and the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications. The journalists made a stop in St. Louis and we heard from two of them on St. Louis on the Air on Wednesday.

Bob Dotson's extraordinary 'American Story' reflects the author's strengths

By Roy Harris Jr. & Roy Harris Apr 2, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Today Show reporter Bob Dotson’s new book “American Story” spins 93 separate yarns, by my count, about folks he’s encountered during what the subtitle calls his “lifetime search for ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

In the process, the Webster Groves native and 38-year veteran NBC correspondent makes a case for the power of storytelling itself. His years as heir to the late Charles Kuralt – whose “On the Road” CBS series popularized such inspirational TV features – have taught Dotson that “the shortest distance between two people, no matter how different, is a good story.”