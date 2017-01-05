Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Behind the Headlines — Bayer-Monsanto acquisition, stadium funding and Scottrade Center

By 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • Scottrade secured the naming-rights for the home of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues in 2006.
    Scottrade Center.
    .bobby | Flickr

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s Behind the Headlines on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the top stories of the week with those who can bring a little more in-depth knowledge to them.

On this week’s program, we’ll discuss:

MLS stadium funding and Scottrade Center upgrades with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum

The Monsanto-Bayer acquisition with Robb Fraley, Monsanto’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Have questions about either? Call 314-382-8255 during the noon hour or email talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Monsanto
Scottrade Center
Major League Soccer

Related Content

Could soccer stadium backers have avoided a gubernatorial hurdle?

By 12 hours ago
Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' opposition to publicly funding a St. Louis soccer stadium may be placing the city's Major League Soccer bid in jeopardy.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

When those who are working to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis rolled out their stadium proposal, it seemed as though everything was in its right place.

The ownership group known as SC STL included people with experience with top-flight sports franchises. Many of the region’s top leaders were on board with the proposal. And in stark contrast to the failed bid to keep the St. Louis Rams, this group promised a public vote before any taxpayer funds were expended in St. Louis.

What soccer stadium proponents apparently didn’t foresee was what Gov.-elect Eric Greitens had to say.

After Greitens opposition, soccer stadium backers hold off on state tax credits

By Jan 2, 2017
Eric and Sheena Greitens hold their sons, Joshua and Jacob, while speaking to reporters after casting their ballots the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End on Election Day 2016.
File photo by Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2, with renewed opposition from Gov.-elect Greitens - If those who want state help to build a new Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis had hoped for softening from the incoming governor, no change is apparent. At an event to announce a new public safety director, Gov.-elect Eric Greitens said he has "completely ruled out state funding for stadiums.

He repeated an earlier description the idea: "I do not support welfare for millionaires. I look forward to meeting with the leaders of the MLS project to see if there's a way for them to bring private sector funding to bring a soccer team to the state of Missouri."