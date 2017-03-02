Friday: Behind the Headlines — Bomb threat suspect charges and tornado aftermath in Perryville

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll take an in-depth look at a couple of the top news stories of the week. This week, we will talk about the federal charges against St. Louisan Juan Thompson for making several bomb threats against Jewish organizations. We will also discuss the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through Perryville earlier this week.

Joining the program will be:

Rachel Lippmann, Reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

Jenny Simone, Diversity Fellow, St. Louis Public Radio

Carolina Hidalgo, Photojournalist, St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.