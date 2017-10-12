 Friday: Behind the Headlines – Discussing the St. Louis area’s high ranking for STDs | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Why is St. Louis an epicenter for sexually transmitted diseases?
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

There was a hubbub earlier this week when St. Louis, which recently lost its crown for having the highest STD rates in the country to Alabama, was found out to be on top once again due to an accounting error.

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines,” guests on St. Louis on the Air will discuss the St. Louis area’s high rankings for STDs and some of the underpinnings behind the high rates.

Joining host Don Marsh for the discussion:

  • Brad Stone, Medical Director, St. Louis STD/HIV Prevention Training Center; Associate Professor of Sociocultural Anthropology at Washington University
  • Maheen Bokhari, Program Manager, Communicable Disease Division of the St. Louis Health Department
  • Faisal Khan, Director, St. Louis County Health Department

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

“We’ve seen closures of publicly funded STD clinics around the country, and St. Louis is similar in that we have very few options for people to get tested and treated,” said Dr. Brad Stoner, medical director of the St. Louis STD/HIV Prevention Training Center.