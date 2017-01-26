Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Behind the Headlines — Do you trust news media? If so, why? If not, why not?

By 27 minutes ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • What builds your trust in the news media? On Friday's Behind the Headlines, we'll discuss with local newsmakers and a researcher who studies media trust.
    What builds your trust in the news media? On Friday's Behind the Headlines, we'll discuss with local newsmakers and a researcher who studies media trust.
    Flickr |NS Newsflash

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

American trust in the media is reaching new lows, unaided by President Donald Trump’s outspoken negative views of the press and news organizations. But in a time where “fake news” and “alternative facts” swirl about us like smoke from a fire, the need for journalists fact-checking and combing through truths and lies is more important than ever.

On Friday’s Behind the Headlines, we’ll discuss the state of trust in the news with people who make journalism decisions every day and with a researcher who has charted Americans’ relationship with the news over the years. St. Louis Public Radio’s Executive Editor Shula Neuman and St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editor Gilbert Bailon will join host Don Marsh alongside Amy Mitchell, the Director of Journalism Research at Pew Research.

With this in mind, we want to hear from you: Do you trust news media? If so, why? If not, why not? We want to hear from you. Call us and leave a message with your thoughts at 314-329-4937. We may use your message on air for tomorrow’s show. Alternately, you can send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org or you can tweet us at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
News
Media
Journalism
Media Literacy

Related Content

Visiting Pakistani journalists reflect on journalism in their country, impressions of the U.S.

By Oct 5, 2016
Kashif Kamal and Nigar Khurram, two visiting Pakistani journalists, discussed journalism and their impressions of the U.S. on St. Louis on the Air.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

A group of 10 broadcast journalists from Pakistan is visiting the United States on a sponsored trip from the U.S. State Department and the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications. The journalists made a stop in St. Louis and we heard from two of them on St. Louis on the Air on Wednesday.

Betsey Bruce, the first female television journalist reporting hard news in St. Louis, retires

By Dec 20, 2016
Betsey Bruce is retiring after a 46 year career in journalism, reporting at several outlets in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Newscaster Betsey Bruce is believed to be the first woman in St. Louis assigned to daily hard news reporting on television. She’s been a professional journalist for 46 years. Last Friday, she began her retirement.

“I haven’t slept in yet,” Bruce told St. Louis on the Air host and former colleague Don Marsh. “I’ve been warned I should not make any real commitments for the first six months.”

Although she ended her career at KTVI (Channel 2), she started her career at KMOV (Channel 4) in 1970. In 2008, she was elected to the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

Media literacy in 2016: Strategies to decipher what is real and what is fake news on your newsfeed

By Nov 1, 2016
How do you tell what is real and fake news during the election season? On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, we'll hear from media literacy educators about some strategies. These are all "fake" news headlines pulled from Snopes.com.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

You’ve seen it in your newsfeed before and perhaps even clicked on it or shared it: a bogus “news” story related to the election. While Facebook and other social media sites have worked hard to limit the reach of such stories, some still seep through the cracks.