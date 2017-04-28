 Friday: Behind the Headlines — Greitens’ stumbling block? | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Behind the Headlines — Greitens’ stumbling block?

  • St. Joseph Senator Rob Schaaf.
    File Photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines” with St. Louis on the Air, we’ll take an in-depth look at some of the top news stories of the week.

Joining us on this week’s edition will be St. Louis Public Radio Political Reporter Jason Rosenbaum.

This week he reported on St. Joseph GOP Senator Rob Schaaf, who has proved a formidable opponent for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a number of issues. We’ll get some insights into the story from Jason’s reporter’s notebook.

The story: