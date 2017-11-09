 Friday: Behind the Headlines — How St. Louisans voted on Prop P | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Behind the Headlines — How St. Louisans voted on Prop P

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we go “Behind the Headlines” to discuss the aftermath of Tuesday’s election and results of Proposition P – a half-cent sales tax increase intended to give police and firefighters a raise.

Reporters Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum, from the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom, joined the program to analyze the Prop P results.

Prop P

