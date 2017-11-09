Friday: Behind the Headlines — How St. Louisans voted on Prop P

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we go “Behind the Headlines” to discuss the aftermath of Tuesday’s election and results of Proposition P – a half-cent sales tax increase intended to give police and firefighters a raise.

Reporters Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum, from the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom, joined the program to analyze the Prop P results.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.