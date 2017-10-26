Friday: Behind the Headlines – Local actors reflect on influences of late actor Robert Guillaume

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with members of the local acting community about the impacts of the late actor Robert Guillaume on their careers.

Guillaume was from St. Louis and died at the age of 89 on Tuesday, Oct. 24. His role as the butler Benson won him Emmys for best supporting actor in a comedy in 1979 and best actor in a comedy in 1985, making him the first African-American to win either.

Joining host Don Marsh for discussion will be:

J. Samuel Davis, local actor

Ron Himes, founder and producing director of the St. Louis Black Repertory Company

