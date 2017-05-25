 Friday: Behind the Headlines – Should a Confederate monument in Forest Park be removed? | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Behind the Headlines – Should a Confederate monument in Forest Park be removed?

  • Black Lives Matter posters were placed on the Confederate monument in Forest Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll go Behind the Headlines and talk about the controversy surrounding a Confederate monument in Forest Park.

Some people want it removed, including St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson and Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for its removal.

Our guests include:

St. Louis City Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, who introduced a bill to remove the monument

Author, photographer and journalist William Stage, who wrote a letter to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch arguing the monument should stay

What do you think should happen to the Confederate monument in Forest Park? Email your comments to talk@stlpublicradio.org?

Confederate Memorial

