Friday: Behind the Headlines – Should a Confederate monument in Forest Park be removed?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll go Behind the Headlines and talk about the controversy surrounding a Confederate monument in Forest Park.

Some people want it removed, including St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson and Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for its removal.

Our guests include:

St. Louis City Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, who introduced a bill to remove the monument

Author, photographer and journalist William Stage, who wrote a letter to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch arguing the monument should stay

What do you think should happen to the Confederate monument in Forest Park? Email your comments to talk@stlpublicradio.org?

