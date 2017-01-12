Friday: Behind the Headlines — St. Louis Public Schools regains full accreditation

Related Program: 
  • St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven speak with each other after the State Board of Education granted St. Louis Public Schools full accreditation.
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Earlier this week, the State Board of Education granted St. Louis Public Schools full accreditation — the first time it could do so in 16 years.

Most members of the state board said that the school district’s turnaround success was due to Superintendent Kelvin Adams. On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines,” Adams will join St. Louis on the Air to discuss the accreditation and where you can expect the school district to go from here.

What questions do you have about the accreditation process? We’ll ask. Email talk@stlpublicradio.org or tweet us at @STLonAir.

