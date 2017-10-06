Friday: Behind the Headlines: Three weeks in, how have the Stockley verdict protests evolved?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how protests over the Stockley verdict have evolved.

Earlier this week, St. Louis police arrested 143 demonstrators after Interstate 64 was blocked for a time.

In September, Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. Prosecutors alleged Stockley executed Smith after a car chase and then planted a gun in his car. Stockley maintained that Smith reached for a gun and that he shot Smith in self-defense.

Joining the program are:

Shula Neuman, Executive Editor, St. Louis Public Radio

Willis Ryder Arnold, Reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

