Friday: Behind the Headlines — Tornado aftermath in Perryville and regulation of payday lenders

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll take an in-depth look at a couple of the top news stories of the week. This week, we will discuss the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through Perryville earlier this week. And, we’ll discuss a ballot issue that St. Louis voters will consider on Tuesday regarding regulations on payday lenders.

Joining the program will be:

Jenny Simone, Diversity Fellow, St. Louis Public Radio

Carolina Hidalgo, Photojournalist, St. Louis Public Radio

Maria Altman, Business Reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.