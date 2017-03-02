Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Behind the Headlines — Tornado aftermath in Perryville and regulation of payday lenders

By 53 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s "Behind the Headlines" on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll take an in-depth look at a couple of the top news stories of the week. This week, we will discuss the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through Perryville earlier this week. And, we’ll discuss a ballot issue that St. Louis voters will consider on Tuesday regarding regulations on payday lenders.

Joining the program will be:

  • Jenny Simone, Diversity Fellow, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Carolina Hidalgo, Photojournalist, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Maria Altman, Business Reporter, St. Louis Public Radio

Perryville
payday lending

Tornado roars through Perryville, Mo., killing one man, damaging more than 100 homes

By Mar 1, 2017
Lisa Ervin salvages chairs while cleaning up her home in Perry County. (Perryville, March, 1, 2017)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4 p.m. — Residents of Perryville, Mo., are recovering from a tornado that ripped through the town late Tuesday, killing one man and damaging more than 100 homes.

Many homes in the community about 90 miles south of St. Louis were left only with a foundation, Perryville Fire Chief Jeremy Triller said.

Among those who lost their homes to the tornado was Lisa Ervin, who works at the Subway in Marble Hill, Mo. Her A-frame house was destroyed.

“It’s no longer there,” she said. “Our attic is over there in our neighbor’s yard.”

Prop S seeks more regulation of payday loans in St. Louis; supporters say state is failing

By Feb 28, 2017
Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

While St. Louis voters decide among mayoral and aldermanic candidates in the city’s primary election next Tuesday, they’ll also answer a question about short-term lenders.

