Friday: Behind the Headlines: We discuss St. Louis’ newly appointed police chief

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will go Behind the Headlines with reporter Rachel Lippmann to talk about her interview with new St. Louis Metropolitan police chief John Hayden.

Do you have any questions about St. Louis’ new police chief? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.