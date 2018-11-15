Friday: Big Muddy Dance Company to portray haunted tale of Lemp mansion in new production

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Lemp mansion in the city’s Benton Park neighborhood carries a grim story. The historic property belonged to the Lemp family, who were prominent brewers in the region – but it’s now said to be haunted by them.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the Lemp family and mansion portrayed in The Big Muddy Dance Company’s new production, "Lemp Legends: A Ghost Story." Joining the discussion will be Erin Warner Prange, executive director of The Big Muddy Dance Company.

Related Event

What: The Big Muddy Dance Company presents "Lemp Legends: A Ghost Story"

When: 8 p.m. November 16 and 17, 2018

Where: Edison Theatre (6445 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105)

