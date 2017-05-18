 Friday: Catching up with Brian Owens about his work with the St. Louis Symphony, recent album | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Catching up with Brian Owens about his work with the St. Louis Symphony, recent album

By 46 minutes ago

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Tuesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Musician Brian Owens
Credit Brian Owens | Jarred Gastreich

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, vocalist Brian Owens will join host Don Marsh to discuss his upcoming Johnny Cash tribute concert at the St. Louis Symphony. We’ll also hear selections from his recently-released album “The Soul of Ferguson.”

Owens, a Ferguson resident, is also the IN UNISON Artist-in-Resident and Program Manager at the St. Louis Symphony.

What: St. Louis Symphony Presents "The Soul of Cash: A Tribute to the Music of Johnny Cash"
When: Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.
Where: Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Brian Owens

Soul of Ferguson Community Festival promotes unity, supports Ferguson Youth Initiative

By Aug 28, 2015
Brian Owens joined "St. Louis on the Air" in studio.
Áine O'Connor | St. Louis Public Radio

Soul singer Brian Owens has called Ferguson home for about nine years and encapsulates his experience there as “interesting, frustrating,” and ultimately, “hopeful.”

Now, Owens capitalizes the “hopeful” part by presenting a Labor Day weekend concert. The Soul of Ferguson Community Festival is based on a simple idea, Owens said: unifying the community with healing, peace and music.

St. Louis' musical dream team unites for the 442s’ ‘Holiday Spectacular’

By Dec 4, 2015
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Next Tuesday, a local dream musical team will unite for the 442s’ “Holiday Spectacular” at Washington University’s 560 Music Center. In addition to the talents of the 442s themselves, Peter Martin, Brian Owens and Erin Bode will join the group on stage to perform holiday favorites.

"We are all constantly a part of each other's projects," said Bjorn Ranheim, member of the 442s. 

In this case, that means performing personal holiday favorites and originals from each performer's repertoire.

Brian Owens: Music serves a greater purpose than fame

By Aug 6, 2013
Musician Brian Owens
Brian Owens | Jarred Gastreich

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Brian Owens is a talented, homegrown singer/songwriter with multiple performance dates scheduled this week in Wilmington, Del., Philadelphia and at the Sheldon in St Louis.

His Sheldon performance on Thursday, Aug. 8, marks the debut of Owens’ “Masters Series” – in which he will pay tribute to the music of legendary singer/songwriters such as Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Bill Withers and Johnny Cash. Thursday’s concert will focus on Gaye.