Friday: A conversation with people on opposing sides of Prop A as Aug. 7 election looms

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour on Friday.

“Do the people of the state of Missouri want to adopt Senate Bill 19 ("Right-to-Work") … ?”

So begins Proposition A, which if passed would make Missouri the 28th right-to-work state in the country, prohibiting labor organizations from mandating union membership or union fees as a condition of employment.

Voters will decide the hotly contested matter during the Aug. 7 primary election. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will examine both sides of the ballot issue.

Joining him to talk about it will be state Sen. Bob Onder, speaking in favor of Proposition A, and Jack Cardetti, speaking in opposition.

