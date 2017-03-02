Friday: Discussing New Line Theatre’s musical production, ‘Zorba’

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss New Line Theatre's production of the musical "Zorba," based on the 1946 novel Zorba the Greek by Nikos Kazantzakis.

Joining the program will be:

Scott Miller, the artistic director of New Line Theatre

Kent Coffel, actor and singer with New Line Theatre who plays the role of Zorba

Related Event

What: New Line Theatre Presents "Zorba" by John Kander and Fred Ebb

When: March 3-25 at 8:00 p.m. Thursday - Saturday

Where: Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis, MO 63103

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.