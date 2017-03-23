 Friday: Discussing the pros and cons of the county’s Proposition P, regarding police funding | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Discussing the pros and cons of the county’s Proposition P, regarding police funding

By 37 minutes ago
  • Ahead of the April 4 elections in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis on the Air will host several pro/con discussions about ballot measures with a proponent and opponent of the measure at hand.
    Ahead of the April 4 elections in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis on the Air will host several pro/con discussions about ballot measures with a proponent and opponent of the measure at hand.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday, St. Louis on the Air will host a moderated conversation about Proposition P, one of the ballot measures that St. Louis County voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

We will hear from one proponent and one opponent of the measure in two separate segments. St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will represent the “pro” side of the argument and Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will represent the “con” side of the argument.

After the program, you’ll find a summary of their arguments below.

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

Shall St. Louis County impose a one-half of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing funds to improve police and public safety in St. Louis County and each of the municipalities within St. Louis County?

Do you have questions about how Proposition P would work? Send us an email or tweet us your question and we’ll try to ask: talk@stlpublicradio.org or @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
2017 St. Louis Elections
St. Louis County
Steve Stenger
Bob Nation

Related Content

Pro & Con: Proposition A, a St. Louis city ballot measure, regarding the Recorder of Deeds office

By 1 hour ago
Ahead of the April 4 elections in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis on the Air will host several pro/con discussions about ballot measures with a proponent and opponent of the measure at hand.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Thursday, St. Louis on the Air hosted a moderated, yet lively, conversation about Proposition A, one of the ballot measures that City of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

Pro & Con: Proposition 2, a St. Louis ballot measure, regarding the use tax for stadium funding

By 1 hour ago
Ahead of the April 4 elections in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis on the Air will host several pro/con discussions about ballot measures with a proponent and opponent of the measure at hand.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Thursday, St. Louis on the Air hosted a moderated conversation about Proposition 2, one of the ballot measures that city of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election. Also on Thursday, we heard about Proposition A, which you can listen to here.

Friday: Discussing the pros and cons of the city’s Proposition 1, regarding a proposed sales tax

By 40 minutes ago
Ahead of the April 4 elections in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County, St. Louis on the Air will host several pro/con discussions about ballot measures with a proponent and opponent of the measure at hand.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday, St. Louis on the Air will host a moderated conversation about Proposition 1, one of the ballot measures that City of St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

Q & A with Lyda Krewson, the Democratic candidate for Mayor of St. Louis

By Mar 22, 2017
Lyda Krewson joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss her bid to become the next mayor of the City of St. Louis. She is the Democratic candidate for mayor.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On March 7, St. Louis Alderman Lyda Krewson pushed past Treasurer Tishaura Jones and a crowded field of Democratic mayoral candidates to become the Democratic candidate for mayor of the City of St. Louis. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Krewson joined host Don Marsh to discuss her platform ahead of the general municipal election on April 4.