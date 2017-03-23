Friday: Discussing the pros and cons of the county’s Proposition P, regarding police funding

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday, St. Louis on the Air will host a moderated conversation about Proposition P, one of the ballot measures that St. Louis County voters will decide on during the April 4 election.

We will hear from one proponent and one opponent of the measure in two separate segments. St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will represent the “pro” side of the argument and Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation will represent the “con” side of the argument.

After the program, you’ll find a summary of their arguments below.

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

Shall St. Louis County impose a one-half of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing funds to improve police and public safety in St. Louis County and each of the municipalities within St. Louis County?

