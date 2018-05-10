Friday: Discussing River Styx magazine’s literary contributions

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about River Styx magazine’s contributions to the St. Louis literary scene, its annual Literary Feast and the release of its 100th issue this summer.

Joining the discussion will be the magazine’s new editor, Jason Lee Brown, and Adrian Todd Zuniga, writer and host of the Literary Death Match, a performance literary reading series. Zuniga is doing a reading at River Styx’s event on Friday, May 11.

Do you have any questions about the magazine’s work? Tweet us @STLonAir or send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Event:

What: River Styx magazine’s 2018 Literary Feast

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2018

When: SqWires Restaurant and Annex, 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, MO 63104

More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill andLara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.