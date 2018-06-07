Friday: Discussing supreme court decision in favor of Colorado baker who refused to serve gay couple

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On June 4, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple on religious grounds.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will go Behind the Headlines with Webster University legal studies professor Anne Geraghty-Rathert to discuss the implications of that decision and what it may or may not mean for the rights of same-sex couples.



