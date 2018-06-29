Friday: A discussion with former Hells Angels leader George Christie

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with former Hells Angels leader George Christie about his transition to a new career in writing, speaking, promoting concerts and consulting for defense attorneys.

Christie will also discuss his solo stage production "Outlaw," which tells his life story.

Related Event:

What: George Christies "Outlaw"

When: 8 p.m. June 29 & 30, 2018

Where: Playhouse at Westport Plaza, 635 Westport Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63146

