Friday: East St. Louisan Harry Edwards, the man behind podium protests at the Mexico City Olympics

  St. Louis/East St. Louis native Harry Edwards is a renowned sociologist, specializing in sports protest.
Harry Edwards was born in St. Louis in 1942 but soon thereafter moved to East St. Louis, where he grew up and would go on to become a star athlete at East St. Louis High. He graduated in 1960 and was awarded an athletic scholarship to San Jose State University. There, he graduated with honors and was awarded a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to Cornell University, where he completed an M.A. and a Ph.D. in sociology. From 1970 to 2001, he was a professor at the University of California Berkley and now has the role of professor emeritus.

That’s probably not how you know Edwards, though. He is also a noted expert on the history of activism, particularly activism in sports. While a professor at San Jose State University, Edwards led the Olympic Project for Human Rights, ultimately calling for a black athlete boycott of the U.S. 1968 Olympic team in order to dramatize racial inequity and barriers confronting black athletes in sports.

The movement resulted in one of the most iconic sports moments of all time: The podium protest of Tommie Smith and John Carlos, both San Jose State athletes, giving the Black Power Salute at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Edwards, who went on to become a consultant on diversity issues in the major leagues of basketball, football and baseball and continues to  push the needle on racism in sports.

